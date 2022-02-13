Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Expands By 245.2%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,900 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the January 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of SDVY opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.