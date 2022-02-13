Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Declines By 57.8%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,006,100 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 4,758,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 323.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXYEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of GXYEF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

