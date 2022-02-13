Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Decreases By 73.7%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the January 15th total of 307,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,481,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 298,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,856.50.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

