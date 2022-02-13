Short Interest in Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Drops By 66.7%

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HLAN stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLAN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.