Short Interest in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Grows By 141.7%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Helix Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HLXA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. 217,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Helix Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

