Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Drops By 81.3%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the period.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

