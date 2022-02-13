Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Drops By 81.3%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the period.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

