Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Increases By 222.4%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a growth of 222.4% from the January 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JDDSF remained flat at $$2.41 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded JD Sports Fashion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

