Short Interest in MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Increases By 380.0%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MCCX remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. MCX Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

MCX Technologies Company Profile

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

