Short Interest in MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Increases By 380.0%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MCCX remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. MCX Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
MCX Technologies Company Profile
