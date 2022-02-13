Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Grows By 120.8%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the January 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 280.7 days.

Shares of Mirvac Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.81. 1,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

