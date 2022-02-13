Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Declines By 50.0%

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OBT opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

