Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Increases By 549.4%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 549.4% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PRTDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,579. Petro Matad has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About Petro Matad
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petro Matad (PRTDF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.