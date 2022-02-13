Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Increases By 549.4%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 549.4% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PRTDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,579. Petro Matad has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

