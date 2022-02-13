Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Drops By 60.0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PMHG stock remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. Prime Meridian has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Prime Meridian Company Profile
