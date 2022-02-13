Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Drops By 60.0%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PMHG stock remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. Prime Meridian has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

