Short Interest in Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Declines By 89.5%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TORVF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Saint Jean Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Get Saint Jean Carbon alerts:

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.