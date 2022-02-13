Short Interest in Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Declines By 89.5%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TORVF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Saint Jean Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile
