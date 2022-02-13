Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Rises By 584.8%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 584.8% from the January 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.5 days.
SFRRF remained flat at $$5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.60.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandfire Resources (SFRRF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.