Short Interest in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLYA) Drops By 78.1%

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLYA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.80% of SOAR Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

