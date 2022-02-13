Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Decreases By 89.6%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

