Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Drops By 71.1%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE GGZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 11,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.