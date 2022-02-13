Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Drops By 71.1%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE GGZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 11,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

