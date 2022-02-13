Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Decreases By 66.7%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TILCF opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Get Till Capital alerts:

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.