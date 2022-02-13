Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Decreases By 66.7%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of TILCF opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.
About Till Capital
