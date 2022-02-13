Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Grows By 167.8%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000,000 shares, an increase of 167.8% from the January 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.