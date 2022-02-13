Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Grows By 136.0%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

