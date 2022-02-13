Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Grows By 136.0%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

