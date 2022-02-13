Short Interest in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Expands By 414.8%

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a growth of 414.8% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VLCN opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73. Volcon has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Adrian James purchased 34,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $488,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 50,850 shares of company stock valued at $745,675 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Volcon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.