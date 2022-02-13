Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.82 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. Shutterstock has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

