Signature Chain Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $876,678.04 and $7.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00037633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

