SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 76.0% in January

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the January 15th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

