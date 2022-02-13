Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 1,008,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SIOX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,102 shares during the period.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.