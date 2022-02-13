Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 1,008,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.46.
Several analysts recently commented on SIOX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.