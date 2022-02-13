Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $190,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

