Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 407.4% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sixt stock remained flat at $$136.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.88. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $148.75.

Get Sixt alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.