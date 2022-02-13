Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
TSE:SKE opened at C$13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.65.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
