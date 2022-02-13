Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

TSE:SKE opened at C$13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.65.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.28). Equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.