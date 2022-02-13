Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.21. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 4,211 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)
