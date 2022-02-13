Slate Path Capital LP Boosts Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 0.9% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Slate Path Capital LP owned about 0.47% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,263,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,888,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,689,000 after buying an additional 203,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.