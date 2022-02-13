Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,625 shares of company stock worth $48,608,852 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

