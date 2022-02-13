Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

NYSE SQM opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

