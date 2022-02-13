Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the January 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.3 days.

OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$16.57 during trading hours on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

SEYMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

