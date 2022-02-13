Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Purchases $31,260.00 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

