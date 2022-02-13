SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $12.17

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $11.56. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 796,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,889,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.