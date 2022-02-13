Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,164 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,942 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,136,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,382,000 after purchasing an additional 260,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

