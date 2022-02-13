Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 230,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 280,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $83.16.

