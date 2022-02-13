Source Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.