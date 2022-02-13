Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stake Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $93.54 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

