Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIN opened at $0.14 on Friday. Spine Injury Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

