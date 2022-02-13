Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPIN opened at $0.14 on Friday. Spine Injury Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
