Spore (SPORE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Spore has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $2,163.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spore has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spore coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00036719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00104506 BTC.

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.