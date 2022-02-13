SRS Investment Management LLC Sells 233,088 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SRS Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 233,088 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after buying an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

ORLY opened at $668.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $670.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.79 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

