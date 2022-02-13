SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Earnings Results

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.