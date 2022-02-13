Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. Stabilus has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.