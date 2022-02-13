Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $137.91 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

