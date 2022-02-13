Startcoin (START) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 66.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $95,607.65 and $105.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded up 70.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Startcoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009836 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00074148 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00338602 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Buying and Selling Startcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Startcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.