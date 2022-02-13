Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LZAGY. UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $495.50.

LZAGY stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

