Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

