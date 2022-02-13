Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,982,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,736 shares during the period. Stitch Fix accounts for 5.4% of Slate Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $119,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,952,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

