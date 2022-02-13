Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 64,142 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average daily volume of 5,011 call options.

In other news, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

MGI stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $790.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.